Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

