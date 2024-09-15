Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $183.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.09.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

