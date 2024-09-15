Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 45,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.