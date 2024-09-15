Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

