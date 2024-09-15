WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FMC by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.51 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

