WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,967.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,109 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

