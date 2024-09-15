WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.