WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.08 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $833.36.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
