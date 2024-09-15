WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.96 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

