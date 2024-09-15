WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,488 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Perficient by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,266 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT opened at $75.50 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

