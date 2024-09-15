WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

