WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 104,533 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.31% of WK Kellogg worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

KLG opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

