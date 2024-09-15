WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 188,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after purchasing an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,036,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

