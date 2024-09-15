WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 270,701 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,000. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

