WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 5.1 %

GE opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $179.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

