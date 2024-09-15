WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$1.17 on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.
About WithSecure Oyj
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WithSecure Oyj
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.