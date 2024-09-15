Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after purchasing an additional 653,031 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.