Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parsons by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.1% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

