Wrapmanager Inc. Has $222,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 995.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

