Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

