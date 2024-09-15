Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.24 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $50.00 million and $23.24 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 130,717,030 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 129,352,311.96346438. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40435066 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3358 active market(s) with $19,034,824.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.