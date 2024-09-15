Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPER. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reissued a top pick rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Xperi has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 703.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 518,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 269,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 167,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

