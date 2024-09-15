Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.55. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 36,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Xunlei alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xunlei

Xunlei Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.