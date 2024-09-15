Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,884,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 4,574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

