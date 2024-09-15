Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,884,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 4,574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
Yamada Company Profile
