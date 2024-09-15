Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TKLF remained flat at $0.61 on Friday. 83,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
