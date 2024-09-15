Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF remained flat at $0.61 on Friday. 83,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

