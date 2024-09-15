Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.
About Zadar Ventures
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
