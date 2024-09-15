zkSync Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $412.02 million and $33.18 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11489634 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $30,801,188.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

