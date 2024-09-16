10,218 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.