10,218 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

