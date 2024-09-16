367,374 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

