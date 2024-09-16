42-coin (42) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $23,386.45 or 0.40570955 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $982,229.77 and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00107849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

