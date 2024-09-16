68,945 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Globe Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GL opened at $103.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.