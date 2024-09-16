7,682 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.