791 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

