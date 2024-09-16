A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

A2Z Smart Technologies stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Monday. 134,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

