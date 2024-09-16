A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A2Z Smart Technologies stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Monday. 134,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.54.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
