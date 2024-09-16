Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.26 and last traded at $136.53. 277,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,709,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

