Abound Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abound Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.