Abound Wealth Management Has $31,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 502.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

