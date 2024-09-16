Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0567 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $61.27 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05929745 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,505,606.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

