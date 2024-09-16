Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

