Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Afentra Stock Performance

STGAF remained flat at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Afentra has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

