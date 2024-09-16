agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell Acquires 20,000 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

