Aion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $842,011.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $842,011.57 and approximately $33.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,115.86 or 0.40007435 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

