Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AISP. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

