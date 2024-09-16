ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $521,984.40

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $521,984.40 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.09422203 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $532,212.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

