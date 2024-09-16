Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $22.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,099,515 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

