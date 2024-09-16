Algorand Price Hits $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $23.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,100,623 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.