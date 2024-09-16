Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

ALGN stock opened at $243.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

