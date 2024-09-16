Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.14

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.14 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 20103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

