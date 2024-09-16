Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

