Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

